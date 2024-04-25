Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Is Determined To Address Public Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal Ud Din Shah has said that Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat is now fully determined to find out a solution for dealing with complaints receiving in large numbers, as our commitment to deliver free of cost, speedy justice in an impartial manners, this he said while presiding over monthly review meeting here on Thursday.
He emphasized the investigation officers of Ombudsman office to ascertain the root causes of injustices and eradication of malpractice against different departments and directed to compile proper report to be forwarded to the government with the proposal to overcome such maladministration.
The secretary Of Ombudsman Secretariat Johar Ali Shah, DG Khalid Akbar and all staff attended the said meeting.
The Provincial Ombudsman further said that complaints ratio has increased and now due to efforts of investigation officers and Advisers, disposal of cases remained outstanding.
The cases are being dealt as per Ombudsman act and complainants grievances are resolved expeditiously with in specific period. The Provincial Ombudsman directed all investigation officers and advisors to take all cases on merit.
The meeting was informed that cases pertaining to the year 2021 and 2022 have already been disposed-off and now only focus is to deal with all current cases of the year 2023 and 2024 respectively.
The Assistant Director while giving presentation on various issues informed that majority of cases are being filed against Secondary and Elementary education, higher Education, Provincial Health department, universities, irrigation as well as against ex-FATA merged districts.
It was also informed the meeting that all Government Departments are fully cooperating with Ombudsman Secretariat and they have nominated their focal persons to follow cases at Ombudsman office regularly.
The Provincial Ombudsman also directed to issue appreciation letters to government departments for cooperating with Ombudsman Secretariat. It was also decided to launch awareness campaign from next month.
Field visiting teams have already been constituted by provincial Ombudsman for carrying out extensive awareness campaign in the province. It was also decided to start writing finding, orders in urdu language also.
The meeting was also informed that annual report for the year 2023 is near completion and once printing is finalize than the Provincial Ombudsman will present the report to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister respectively.
At the end Provincial Ombudsman appreciated the efforts of investigation officers and other relevant staff for taking interest to dispose-off cases well in time.
Recent Stories
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four persons injured in car rollover accident10 minutes ago
-
277 training sessions held for livestock farmers30 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held30 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s Dera office dispose of 207 complaints at South Waziristan39 minutes ago
-
Various food points fined over violations:40 minutes ago
-
PM for political commitment, adequate investment to achive goal of malaria-free world60 minutes ago
-
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people1 hour ago
-
President stresses joint efforts to control Malaria1 hour ago
-
Karachi Police arrest four suspects in crackdown on street crime1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 163,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Global tributes to kashmiri icon Amanullah Khan on 8th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Payment of 100 pc pension to widows of non PUGF employees of TMA demanded2 hours ago