Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat is determined to address public complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal Ud Din Shah has said that Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat is now fully determined to find out a solution for dealing with complaints receiving in large numbers, as our commitment to deliver free of cost, speedy justice in an impartial manners, this he said while presiding over monthly review meeting here on Thursday.

He emphasized the investigation officers of Ombudsman office to ascertain the root causes of injustices and eradication of malpractice against different departments and directed to compile proper report to be forwarded to the government with the proposal to overcome such maladministration.

The secretary Of Ombudsman Secretariat Johar Ali Shah, DG Khalid Akbar and all staff attended the said meeting.

The Provincial Ombudsman further said that complaints ratio has increased and now due to efforts of investigation officers and Advisers, disposal of cases remained outstanding.

The cases are being dealt as per Ombudsman act and complainants grievances are resolved expeditiously with in specific period. The Provincial Ombudsman directed all investigation officers and advisors to take all cases on merit.

The meeting was informed that cases pertaining to the year 2021 and 2022 have already been disposed-off and now only focus is to deal with all current cases of the year 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The Assistant Director while giving presentation on various issues informed that majority of cases are being filed against Secondary and Elementary education, higher Education, Provincial Health department, universities, irrigation as well as against ex-FATA merged districts.

It was also informed the meeting that all Government Departments are fully cooperating with Ombudsman Secretariat and they have nominated their focal persons to follow cases at Ombudsman office regularly.

The Provincial Ombudsman also directed to issue appreciation letters to government departments for cooperating with Ombudsman Secretariat. It was also decided to launch awareness campaign from next month.

Field visiting teams have already been constituted by provincial Ombudsman for carrying out extensive awareness campaign in the province. It was also decided to start writing finding, orders in urdu language also.

The meeting was also informed that annual report for the year 2023 is near completion and once printing is finalize than the Provincial Ombudsman will present the report to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister respectively.

At the end Provincial Ombudsman appreciated the efforts of investigation officers and other relevant staff for taking interest to dispose-off cases well in time.