Isolated thunderstorms and hailstorm likely in several regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country on Saturday.

However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeastern and southern Balochistan, southeastern Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms may occur at a few locations during this period.

A weather warning issued by the PMD cautions that wind, dust storms, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could damage vulnerable structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels from Saturday evening through May 12.

In Islamabad, mainly dry weather is expected, although partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of rain-wind/thunderstorm are forecast during the afternoon.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy conditions will persist in most districts. Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places including Chitral, Shangla, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bajaur, Khyber, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Kohat, Hangu, Waziristan, and Kurram. Some areas may also experience heavy rainfall or hailstorm.

Punjab is expected to remain mainly hot and dry. However, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms may affect Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Sindh will also witness hot and dry conditions in most districts, though partly cloudy skies with rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Islamkot, Mithi, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, and surrounding areas.

Balochistan will largely remain hot and dry, but isolated thunderstorms are likely in Barkhan, Kohlu, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kharan, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, and adjoining areas. Heavy rainfall or hailstorm may occur in some of these locations.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, partly cloudy weather is expected, along with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening hours.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, and northeastern and southern Balochistan. Other parts of the country remained hot and dry.

The significant rainfall recorded (in mm) included Sindh: Chhor 35mm, Mithi 06, Badin 04, Sukkur 03 mm; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I. Khan (Airport 23, City 13), Saidu Sharif 19, Malam Jabba 13, Kakul 11, Pattan 09, Kalam 08, Dir 06, Peshawar (Airport), Mardan 03; Punjab: Bhakkar, Layyah 21, Kot Addu 14, D.G. Khan 12, Murree 11, Multan Airport 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08), Faisalabad 07, Jhang 06; Balochistan: Barkhan 18, Khuzdar 06; Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 30, Rawalakot 15; Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 10, Bagrote 03mm.

The highest recorded maximum temperatures were Jacobabad, Sakrand, Nokundi 41 C Turbat and Mohenjodaro 40C.

The PMD advised citizens to take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to thunderstorms or hail, and to stay updated with official weather advisories.