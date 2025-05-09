Control Rooms Setups At DC Offices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM
The district administration has set up control rooms at the offices of all deputy commissioners of the division to control rumors
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The district administration has set up control rooms at the offices of all deputy commissioners of the division to control rumors.
Commissioner Maryam Khan appealed to people to immediately inform the administration
of their district in case of any emergency and do not pay attention to
misleading news.
The landline numbers for district Faisalabad control room are 041-9201491 and 041-9201492,
while the WhatsApp numbers are 0340-1145883 and 0309-0669362.
The number for other districts including for Jhang is 047-9330005, Chiniot 047-6331246 and for Toba Tek Singh 046-9201003.
