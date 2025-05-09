Pakistan's Response Has Left India With A Lesson For Generations: Rasool Bux Chandio
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM
Member of the National Assembly and senior PPP leader Haji Rasool Bux Chandio has said that the strong and effective response from the Pakistan’s armed forces has taught a lesson to India for generations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and senior PPP leader Haji Rasool Bux Chandio has said that the strong and effective response from the Pakistan’s armed forces has taught a lesson to India for generations.
Speaking in the NA session on India’s recent aggression, Chandio said the focus should solely be on Pakistan’s defence.
“If the need arises, we will fight along with our soldiers at the frontlines," he said.
He criticized India’s attack under the cover of darkness, calling it a cowardly act.
“Our forces are always vigilant and have exposed the enemy before the world with their strong retaliation," he added.
Chandio affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood united with its armed forces.
He mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also made it clear that his party firmly stands with the military and supports a forceful response to India.
He regretted that some members of the House were using the platform for personal grievances at a time when the focus should be on national unity and defence.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes
DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation
Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC
AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resources for promotion of quality h ..
India should be given more forceful response: Sharjeel Mir
Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson for generations: Rasool Bux Cha ..
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed
AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-like situation in state
Control rooms setups at DC offices
SC reduces number of summer holidays
Four family members sustain burns
CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV augmentation project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes4 minutes ago
-
DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation6 minutes ago
-
Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC6 minutes ago
-
India should be given more forceful response: Sharjeel Mir6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson for generations: Rasool Bux Chandio6 minutes ago
-
Control rooms setups at DC offices5 minutes ago
-
SC reduces number of summer holidays5 minutes ago
-
Four family members sustain burns5 minutes ago
-
CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV augmentation project6 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation to be continued5 minutes ago
-
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles56 minutes ago
-
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused56 minutes ago