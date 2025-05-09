Member of the National Assembly and senior PPP leader Haji Rasool Bux Chandio has said that the strong and effective response from the Pakistan’s armed forces has taught a lesson to India for generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and senior PPP leader Haji Rasool Bux Chandio has said that the strong and effective response from the Pakistan’s armed forces has taught a lesson to India for generations.

Speaking in the NA session on India’s recent aggression, Chandio said the focus should solely be on Pakistan’s defence.

“If the need arises, we will fight along with our soldiers at the frontlines," he said.

He criticized India’s attack under the cover of darkness, calling it a cowardly act.

“Our forces are always vigilant and have exposed the enemy before the world with their strong retaliation," he added.

Chandio affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stood united with its armed forces.

He mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also made it clear that his party firmly stands with the military and supports a forceful response to India.

He regretted that some members of the House were using the platform for personal grievances at a time when the focus should be on national unity and defence.