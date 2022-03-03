UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Security To Minorities Govt's Prime Responsibility; Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal Thursday said it was government's prime responsibility to provide safety to the life and belongings of the minorities

He expressed these views while visiting St. Joseph Cathedral Church Lalkurti.

He urged the Ulema from all schools of thought to help the administration in identifying elements promoting religious hatred through provoking speeches so that peace and religious harmony could be maintained.

On the occasion, the President of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Archbishop Dr Joseph lauded the district administration's efforts to provide security and other necessary facilities to the churches.

Along with the initiatives of the District Administration, the creating of inter-faith harmony and promoting peace was the Primary duty of the clerics, he added.

