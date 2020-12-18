PS-52 Umerkot-II bye-election on Jan 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re-fixed the date of bye-election of constituency PS-52 Umerkot-II on January 18, 2021.

According to a notification issued by ECP on Friday, the order is in partial modification of commission's notification issued on February 13, 2020 and in supersession of another notification of March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the commission has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature for Mayor vacant seat of Federal capital. December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols while the date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

It added the date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer was December 16 while December 18 was the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority.

The commission has received the objection on the nomination papers on December 14 for vacant seat of Mayor.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) was December 12 while the date for publication of notice of all the nomination papers was December 12.

The public notice was issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 9 for Islamabad Mayor election to be held on December 28. The last date for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) by the candidates was December 11.