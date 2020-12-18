UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PS-52 Umerkot-II Bye-election On Jan 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:12 PM

PS-52 Umerkot-II bye-election on Jan 18

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re-fixed the date of bye-election of constituency PS-52 Umerkot-II on January 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re-fixed the date of bye-election of constituency PS-52 Umerkot-II on January 18, 2021.

According to a notification issued by ECP on Friday, the order is in partial modification of commission's notification issued on February 13, 2020 and in supersession of another notification of March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the commission has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature for Mayor vacant seat of Federal capital. December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols while the date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

It added the date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer was December 16 while December 18 was the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority.

The commission has received the objection on the nomination papers on December 14 for vacant seat of Mayor.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) was December 12 while the date for publication of notice of all the nomination papers was December 12.

The public notice was issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 9 for Islamabad Mayor election to be held on December 28. The last date for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer (RO) by the candidates was December 11.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan January February March December 2020 All Nomination Papers PS-52

Recent Stories

Opposition is not serious to resign from assemblie ..

2 minutes ago

Canal closure schedule for Kotri, Sukkur barrages ..

2 minutes ago

Unknown gunmen kill man in Kalat

2 minutes ago

Kite seller arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Sixty percent of S.Sudan population facing acute h ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks slip from records as markets eye stimulu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.