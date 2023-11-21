PSCA impounds four stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

In a swift action, a Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) surveillance team successfully recovered four stolen motorcycles here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In a swift action, a Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) surveillance team successfully recovered four stolen motorcycles here on Tuesday.

According to ta spokesman for the authority, the Safe City Virtual Patrolling Officer impounded four stolen motorcycles.

The field force, acting swiftly upon the identification by Safe City cameras, successfully seized the stolen motorcycles.

FIRs have been registered at Data Darbar, Ghalib Market, and Gulshan Iqbal police stations.

The spokesperson said a comprehensive crackdown was underway against lawbreakers through the surveillance of Safe City cameras.