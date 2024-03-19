PTI Leaders' Bail Extended In Corruption Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders until April 2 in corruption cases.
Judge Babar Ali Khan presided over the proceedings and granted bail extensions to former ministers Fazal Elahi, Taimur Jhagra, Asif Khan, Mahmood Jan, Kamran Bangash, Ajmal Khan and Gul Dadh.
They requested the court that their lawyers have now become officers, so they should be given time to appoint new legal representatives.
The court extended the interim bail of the accused until April 2.
The accused are alleged to have caused billions of rupees in losses to the national treasury through illegal recruitments.
