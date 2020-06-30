UrduPoint.com
PTI South Punjab Delegation Calls On Chief Minister Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:24 AM

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) south Punjab led by president Noor Khan Bhabha and general secretary Ali Raza Dareshak called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that south Punjab secretariat would be established in the next financial year, adding that posts of additional chief secretary and additional IG police had been sanctioned for it.

He said the PTI government was going to fulfil its promise of a south Punjab secretariat as it did what it stated. "This secretariat would help solve the problems of the local people at their doorsteps", he added.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the past rulers ignored the welfare of the masses living in southern Punjab and used the slogan of southern Punjab province for their political gains.

He said that the development funds meant for the prosperity of south Punjab were wasted on personal projection in the past.

The CM emphasized that party leaders would be given full respect and their genuine issues would be solved on a priority basis because their respect was his respect.

He maintained that the meetings with party leaders would be continued and doors of CM Office were opened to the party workers. "Those who have sacrificed for the party are the crowns of our heads," the CM added.

Vice Presidents of PTI south Punjab Mian Farzand Ali, Naeem Warraich, Secretary-General Sohail Khan, Additional Secretary General Musaddaq Shah, Sami Ullah Chaudhary, MPA and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col. (R) Ejaz Hussain Minhas and others were present in the meeting.

