PTI to challenge ECP verdict on prohibited funding

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Auguat 2nd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding case.

PTI Central Deputy Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that the party would challenge the electoral watchdog’s verdict on the prohibited funding case.

The reaction came after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI was proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

Habib said that it was the victory of party’s narrative that “this was not a foreign funding case, this was a case about prohibited funding,".

He went on to say that those who propelled the narrative of the case being about “foreign funding” had severely been disappointed that the PTI was not banned.

“We will come up with a sufficient reply to the notice”, said the PTI leader.

He said that the Islambad High Court (IHC) had ordered a probe into the accounts of all the political parties without any discrimination.

He said that the scrutiny committee tasked to investigate the accounts of PTI completed its work on time but the committees established to check the accounts of PPP and PML were yet to submit their report.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that most of the money was from overseas Pakistanis.

“I don’t understand why PML-N, JUI and PPP have declared overseas Pakistanis as the enemy,” said Fawad, adding that they considered overseas Pakistanis to be the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and they would continue to rely on them for our funding.

He also reiterated that the ECP’s decision proved this was never a case of foreign funding.