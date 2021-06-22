PTI Vice President Distt Kurram killed

Unknown assailants killed Vice President PTI, District Kurram Sharif Zaman at Ghulam Jan Bridge Market,said a police spokesman on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants killed Vice President PTI, District Kurram Sharif Zaman at Ghulam Jan Bridge Market,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, PTI office bearers was attacked by unknown assailants in Ghulam Jan Bridge Market.

He received critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital by police emergency team where doctors declared him dead. Later on, police handed over the body to his relatives.

Meanwhile, PTI workers and supporters staged protest in Boshehra area for early arrest of the killers. In a meeting of PTI District Kurram also demanded to condemn the incident and probe into the matter.

Police has started investigation on the assassination of Sharif Zaman.

Further probe was underway.