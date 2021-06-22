UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Vice President Distt Kurram Killed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:05 PM

PTI Vice President Distt Kurram killed

Unknown assailants killed Vice President PTI, District Kurram Sharif Zaman at Ghulam Jan Bridge Market,said a police spokesman on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants killed Vice President PTI, District Kurram Sharif Zaman at Ghulam Jan Bridge Market,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, PTI office bearers was attacked by unknown assailants in Ghulam Jan Bridge Market.

He received critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital by police emergency team where doctors declared him dead. Later on, police handed over the body to his relatives.

Meanwhile, PTI workers and supporters staged protest in Boshehra area for early arrest of the killers. In a meeting of PTI District Kurram also demanded to condemn the incident and probe into the matter.

Police has started investigation on the assassination of Sharif Zaman.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Market

Recent Stories

US Home Sales Down 3rd Month in Row Due to Tight S ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Doctors Mistakenly Inject 90-Year-Old Pat ..

1 minute ago

UK Launches First Carrier-Based F-35 Strikes Again ..

1 minute ago

Cyprus Reshuffles Government, Reappointing Health, ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

20 minutes ago

Provincial Cabinet approves Punjab's first Sports: ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.