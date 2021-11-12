PTI wins 4 out of 6 seats of GB Council

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :In the Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 4 out of 6 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N won 1 seat each.

According to details, the process of election of members started in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Hall Gilgit at 11 o'clock in which a total of 33 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly raised their hands to elect their own chosen candidate.

During this process, Hashmatullah Khan, Abdul Rehman, Syed Shabiul Hassan, and Ahmad Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were declared successful while Ayub Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party and Iqbal Naseer of PML-N were also elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

Law lawyer Gilgit-Baltistan Rahim Gul performed the duties of Returning Officer, while the entire process was supervised by Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz himself.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominees Sabir Hussain and Raja Shahbaz Khan failed to get the required votes.