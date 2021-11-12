UrduPoint.com

PTI Wins 4 Out Of 6 Seats Of GB Council

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

PTI wins 4 out of 6 seats of GB Council

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :In the Gilgit-Baltistan Council elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 4 out of 6 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N won 1 seat each.

According to details, the process of election of members started in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Hall Gilgit at 11 o'clock in which a total of 33 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly raised their hands to elect their own chosen candidate.

During this process, Hashmatullah Khan, Abdul Rehman, Syed Shabiul Hassan, and Ahmad Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were declared successful while Ayub Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party and Iqbal Naseer of PML-N were also elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

Law lawyer Gilgit-Baltistan Rahim Gul performed the duties of Returning Officer, while the entire process was supervised by Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz himself.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominees Sabir Hussain and Raja Shahbaz Khan failed to get the required votes.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

18 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

21 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

21 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

23 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

23 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.