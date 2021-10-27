PTV constitutes committee to probe incident on PTV Sports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Television Corporation administration on Wednesday took notice of the incident in a live programme with star fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on ptv sports.

PTV administration has constitutes an inquiry committee for investigation of the event, which will hold its first meeting today.

The inquiry committee will investigate the verbal clash between programme anchor Dr Nauman Niaz and Shuhab Akhtar.