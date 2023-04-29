UrduPoint.com

Public, Private Sectors' Collaboration Key To Maximize Sports Tourism's Potential: UNWTO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary General of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili has called upon the public and private sectors to "collaborate" to fully maximize sports tourism's potential and to achieve the desirous goals of economic diversification, growth and sustainable development for destinations worldwide.

Speaking at the World Sports Tourism Congress (WSTC) in Zadar, Croatia on Saturday, Pololikashvili said, "Sports tourism plays a key role in enhancing economic growth and social development in many destinations. It creates jobs and supports businesses in cities and rural communities alike. In order to maximize its potential, public and private sector actors must collaborate, and that's where UNWTO steps in," said a news release issued by WTO on Saturday.

The second edition of the WSTC, held under the theme "Tourism and Sports United for Sustainability", it focused on key issues such as sports tourism's economic impact and its contribution to the sustainable development goals.

It brought together experts and leaders from across the sports and tourism sectors, alongside representatives of destinations and businesses.

Croatian Minister for Tourism and Sport Nikolina Brnjac, said, "I am very proud of having hosted this congress in Croatia. We enjoyed hearing many excellent international and Croatian speakers, as well as presenting the many opportunities of sustainable development of sports tourism in Croatia. Croatian government has secured generous funds for building active tourism infrastructure, in line with our goal of making Croatia a globally competitive sports tourism destination."

