Punjab Assembly Session On Jun 5

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Punjab Assembly session on Jun 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has convened 22nd session of the 17th Punjab Assembly (PA) on June 5 (Friday) at 3 p.m.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, the 22nd session of the Punjab Assembly will discuss the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 during the session.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will chair the session.

