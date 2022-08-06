UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cabinet Approves Foolproof Security Plan For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the provincial cabinet meeting on Saturday which approved to chalk out a foolproof security plan during Muharram-ul-Haram specially on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the provincial cabinet meeting on Saturday which approved to chalk out a foolproof security plan during Muharram-ul-Haram specially on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur.

The meeting accorded approval to four point agenda as it decided to impose ban on pillion riding on the 9th and the 10th Muharram while mobile service will remain suspended in the sensitive areas as well as on the procession routes.

The CM asserted that the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants will oversee security arrangements in their districts and directed the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to visit their respective districts forthwith so as to monitor the steps being taken for the protection of the lives and properties of the masses.

He directed to hold regular meetings at the district level to ensure peace and security on the Youm-e-Ashur and also directed to ensure CCTV coverage of all processions and Majalis. He ordered to ensure peaceful environment at any cost during Muharram-ul-Haram especially on the Youm-e-Ashur. He directed the members of district and divisional peace committees to play their proactive role in order to promote religious harmony.

The CM asserted not to make any compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable materials and indiscriminate action will be taken on violation. He directed to ensure implementation on the prohibition of the code of conduct besides directing the law enforcement agencies to maintain a close liaison and the security arrangements should also be regularly monitored.

The CM directed prompt implementation on the special aid and relief package for the flood affected areas and expeditious redressal of damages should be done.

The Punjab cabinet assented to reconstitute the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development and the Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari will be the head of the committee. The Punjab cabinet also accorded approval to reconstitute the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution and Cooperatives will be the head of the committee.

The members in the cabinet meeting prayed for the higher ranks to the martyrs in helicopter crash accident of the Pakistan Army Aviation in Balochistan and paid homage to the martyrs.

The cabinet expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of the martyred. The Punjab cabinet members also expressed their deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to flood and rains and offered Fateha for them.

The CM lauded the martyred Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other army officers who sacrificed their lives during the performance of their duties.

Addressing the meeting, the CM vowed to focus only to serve the masses of the province. "You are my team and we all have to provide relief to the people by uniting as a team", he stated. He urged the cabinet members to work in such a manner for the public welfare which can significantly differentiate the performance of the incumbent government. He exhorted the cabinet members to deliver their responsibilities for the people of the province.

Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants and officials concerned attended the meeting.

