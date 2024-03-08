Punjab Food Dept Lodges Complaint Against Flour Mill For Low Quality Food Item
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:32 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Department had lodged an FIR and destroyed 1,500 kilograms low quality rice during a raid on a flour mill here on Friday.
According to details, the PFA team on the instructions of DG PFA, inspected a flour mill in the area of Baga Mor and recovered 7,280 kg of Maize and 600 kg of substandard flour.
The authorized team also seized 1,500 kg of substandard rice during the raid and smashed it on the spot.
Meanwhile, DG PFA Asim Javed said that poor-quality flour was being mixed with basin, and added that the samples had been sent to a food laboratory for further analysis.
He said that production of the low-quality food item has been stopped till the assurance of improvement by the factory management. A grand operation was also underway to crack down on the markets to check food item's prices during Ramzan ul Mubarak.
He said that provision of hygienic food to the people was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.
