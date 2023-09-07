Open Menu

Punjab Governor Inaugurates 3-day Food Technology Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Punjab governor inaugurates 3-day food technology exhibition

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day International Food Technology (IFTEC), Plastics and Pack exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day International Food Technology (IFTEC), Plastics and Pack exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, he said promotion of industry and trade was very important for prosperity and development of the country, adding promotion of industry leads to socioeconomic development of the country and also generates employment opportunities. He said organisation of such international exhibitions bade well for bolstering the industry.

Appreciating contribution of businessmen to society, the Punjab governor said businesspeople were not only contributing to development of the country by paying taxes, but also through their welfare works. He said that such exhibitions would give an opportunity to people associated with the plastic and packaging industry to expand their businesses. The governor said that such exhibitions would have a positive impact on business development and the country's economy.

He said that such event also play an important role in promoting the latest technologies by bringing together diversified exhibitors from all over the world and provide a forum to exchange ideas and cost-effective solutions.

He said he was happy to see that more than 200 plastic and packaging industry stalls had been set up at the three-day international exhibition and companies from more than 20 countries including Canada, Belgium, Russia, Denmark, France, Germany, America, United Arab Emirates were participating in the event.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar, Managing Director Pegasus Consultancy, Aamer Khanzada, GM Projects Pegasus Consultancy, Kashif Waheed and representatives of various companies related to food processing, plastic and packaging industry were present in large numbers.

Related Topics

World Technology Governor Exchange Business Punjab Russia Canada France Germany Bade Belgium United Arab Emirates Denmark Event All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry General Motors Employment

Recent Stories

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

23 seconds ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

14 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

25 seconds ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

26 seconds ago
 Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

28 seconds ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

15 seconds ago
flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

14 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

17 seconds ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

18 seconds ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

14 minutes ago
 Sexton returns to captain Irish in World Cup opene ..

Sexton returns to captain Irish in World Cup opener

20 seconds ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in northern ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in northern Sindh

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan