UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Decides To Merge PLDC Into PHATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

The Punjab government has decided to shut Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) by merging it with Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to shut Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) by merging it with Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA).

It was decided during a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal here at 90-Shara-e-Quad-e-Azam which was attended by PHATA Director General and other officials while Secretary Housing and Urban Development Shakil Ahmad briefed about PLDC affairs.

The senior minister directed to provide him with a plan of construction of houses on land reserved for PLDC projects and asserted that he would protect the interests of those who deposited money for acquiring houses in PLDC.

An out-of-box solution should be presented within a week, he added and made it clear that the provision of shelter to the shelter-less stratum was a priority of the provincial government.

He maintained that the government's job was not to do business but to create business opportunities.

The closure of Punjab Land Development Company would not take away anyone's job, he assured and sought a business plan to utilize the company's land and consumption of its employees in PHATA and other departments.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Job Money Government Housing

Recent Stories

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

36 seconds ago
 DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for Engla ..

DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for England cricket team's visit

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan, EU discuss matters of mutual interest, p ..

Pakistan, EU discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relation ..

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

41 seconds ago
 Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs ho ..

Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs hot

4 minutes ago
 CCoP seeks public private partnership management p ..

CCoP seeks public private partnership management plan for 3 Discos

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.