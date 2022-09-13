Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to shut Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) by merging it with Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA).

It was decided during a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal here at 90-Shara-e-Quad-e-Azam which was attended by PHATA Director General and other officials while Secretary Housing and Urban Development Shakil Ahmad briefed about PLDC affairs.

The senior minister directed to provide him with a plan of construction of houses on land reserved for PLDC projects and asserted that he would protect the interests of those who deposited money for acquiring houses in PLDC.

An out-of-box solution should be presented within a week, he added and made it clear that the provision of shelter to the shelter-less stratum was a priority of the provincial government.

He maintained that the government's job was not to do business but to create business opportunities.

The closure of Punjab Land Development Company would not take away anyone's job, he assured and sought a business plan to utilize the company's land and consumption of its employees in PHATA and other departments.