Punjab Govt To Provide Free Medicines At Doorsteps Of Needy Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Punjab government on Thursday unveiled a crucial initiative of offering free medicines for needy individuals at their doorsteps aimed to ease the burden of inflation on its citizens.

According to a private news channel, the plan includes delivering medicines to the homes of patients suffering from heart disease, Tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis.

According to the report, the plan has divided the project into two phases, in the first phase medicines will delivered to the patients of the cities for free while in the second phase the medicines will be delivered to the patients of the villages.

