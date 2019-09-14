UrduPoint.com
Punjab House Murree, Governor's Annexe To Open For General Public From Monday

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:10 PM

Punjab House Murree, Governor's Annexe to open for general public from Monday

Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe would be opened for general public from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe would be opened for general public from Monday.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, people could stay at the Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe in Bhurban by paying rent, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources said the government's initiative regarding conversion of government buildings into guest houses was a step towards elimination of VIP culture.

