ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe would be opened for general public from Monday.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab government, people could stay at the Punjab House Murree and Governor's Annexe in Bhurban by paying rent, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources said the government's initiative regarding conversion of government buildings into guest houses was a step towards elimination of VIP culture.