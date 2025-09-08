Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges: Azma Bokhari

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 09:51 PM

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges. The ongoing rains and floods for the past four months have affected millions of lives, but timely measures by the Punjab government have set an unprecedented example in relief and rescue operations.

Azma Bokhari expressed these views during a press conference at DGPR.

She said that 4,355 villages have been affected by floods, impacting a population of 4.199 million people. So far, 2.147 million individuals and 1.549 million livestock have been shifted to safe locations. Currently, 412 relief camps are operational across the province, housing 68,980 people. For medical support, 492 medical camps and 432 veterinary camps have been set up, where 193,806 people have been treated, she added.

Unfortunately, Azma said, the floods have caused 60 deaths, 8 injuries, and the loss of 1,543 cattle. Agricultural land covering 1.841 million acres has been damaged, leading to price hikes in pulses and vegetables.

The Minister stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will soon announce a major relief package, while short, medium, and long-term strategies are being prepared to handle natural calamities.

On dengue, Azma Bokhari said: “The Health Department and administration are fully active during dengue season. In areas where water has receded, surveillance and spraying operations have already begun.” She informed that flood-hit areas have been supplied with 238,000 liters of clean drinking water, 500,000 additional liters, and 160,000 bottled units.

Answering questions, she said that structural and legal reforms will be carried out after floods, and CM Maryam Nawaz has already initiated work on them. Expressing solidarity with farmers of Indian Punjab, she said: “Golden Punjab, which feeds the whole of India, is today gravely affected.”

Speaking on Gujrat’s sewerage system, she noted: “Despite billions spent, there is still no proper sewerage system there. The PML-N will complete this project.”

Azma Bokhari stressed that zero tolerance has been adopted against hoarding and price hikes of wheat and bread. Confiscated wheat will be brought into the market to stabilize prices.

She urged the public to cooperate fully with the administration and avoid entering flood-hit areas without permission. She confirmed that 10,000 government employees have been deployed to carry out surveys in flood-affected areas.

 Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges: Azma Bokhari

