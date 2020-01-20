Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam condemns growing aggression in held Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned growing Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

In a media statement issued here on Monday, he said that severe violation of human rights and lockdown of the held Valley had been continuing for the last 170 days, which was the worst example of cruelty towards humanity. He said that the alarming situation in the occupied valley needed the world attention immediately where the Indian army was killing innocent Kashmiris in the name of search operations.

The minister said that entire nation supports the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that if India continued attacks at the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan would not remain inactive.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear to the international community that India was again planning a fake operation at the LoC, but this time the Pak Army would give a strong response.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government raised voice for Kashmir at every forum and all political parties need to come together as a Pakistani to safeguard rights of Kashmiris.