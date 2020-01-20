UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Minister For Human Rights And Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Condemns Growing Aggression In Held Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam condemns growing aggression in held Kashmir

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned growing Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned growing Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

In a media statement issued here on Monday, he said that severe violation of human rights and lockdown of the held Valley had been continuing for the last 170 days, which was the worst example of cruelty towards humanity. He said that the alarming situation in the occupied valley needed the world attention immediately where the Indian army was killing innocent Kashmiris in the name of search operations.

The minister said that entire nation supports the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that if India continued attacks at the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan would not remain inactive.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear to the international community that India was again planning a fake operation at the LoC, but this time the Pak Army would give a strong response.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government raised voice for Kashmir at every forum and all political parties need to come together as a Pakistani to safeguard rights of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Punjab Media All Government

Recent Stories

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

1 minute ago

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

2 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 420.14 points ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.