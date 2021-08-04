Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects.

According to the notifications, Arshi Shahid D/o Shahid Hayat completed his PhD in the subject of Economics after approval of her thesis titled 'Inflation Dynamics, Globalization and Monetary policy Nexus: An Empirical Cross-Country Evidence'.

Tahira Yasmin D/o Muhammad Gulzar got the degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis titled 'Quranic Stories & Eligibility Criteria for Positions.

The degree was granted to Naz Fatima D/o Abdul Hameed Gill in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis titled 'Dysregulation of Lipid Metabolism due to Hepatotoxic Potential of Tacrolimus in Rattus Norvegicus'.

Meanwhile, degree was awarded to Sidra Saleem D/o Hakim Muhammad Saleem in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis titled 'Numerical Solution of Time-Dependent Partial Differential Equations Via Haar Wavelet'. Aqsa D/o Tariq Hussain completed his degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis titled 'Jurisprudential Directives of Marine Life: An Investigativeand Critical Research (Seafood as a Perspective of Permissible and Forbidden Use in theForm of Diet and Medicine'.