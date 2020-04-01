UrduPoint.com
PWS Donates 500 Kits To Allied Hospital For Corona Patients

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:10 PM

PWS donates 500 kits to Allied Hospital for corona patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Patients Welfare Society (PWS) has donated 500 kits to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad for corona patients.

PWS President Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak handed over the kits to Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf.

Talking on the occasion, he said the society would continue its services for the welfare of patients. He said the PWS had also arranged face masks and sanitizers for people to deal with corona virus pandemic.

