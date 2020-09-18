UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri Grieved Over The Demise Of Pir Of Sial Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:57 PM

Qadri grieved over the demise of Pir of Sial Sharif

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir of Sial Sharif Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, who died the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir of Sial Sharif Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, who died the other day.

In his condolence message, the minister said the services of the deceased would be remembered for long.

The country has been deprived from the services of a noted religious scholar. He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to his family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Died Family From Sad

Recent Stories

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade informati ..

8 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Secreta ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign investment surges 40pc in two months

14 minutes ago

Babar is at par with Kohli: Surinder Khanna

14 minutes ago

Mehar Express train to stop at Piplan railway stat ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-smog monitoring committee constituted

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.