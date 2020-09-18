Qadri grieved over the demise of Pir of Sial Sharif

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir of Sial Sharif Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, who died the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pir of Sial Sharif Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, who died the other day.

In his condolence message, the minister said the services of the deceased would be remembered for long.

The country has been deprived from the services of a noted religious scholar. He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to his family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.