Quality education indispensable catalyst for empowering women: Governer Balighur Rehman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday underscored the pivotal significance of quality education as an indispensable catalyst for empowering women.

While addressing the 6th Convocation of Women’s University, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman stated that women were performing an important part in the progress and prosperity of the country. Students have the opportunity to shape a brilliant future by acquiring modern and high-quality education as per the demands of the contemporary age.

He urged students to serve humanity and maintain high character as it guarantees a successful future. Balighur Rehman stressed that students to exercise their right to vote while adhering to responsibility. The students should be careful in electing their future leaders. They should decide after performance based on facts and figures.

The PML-N government increased the education budget from Rs 34 billion to Rs 120 billion in 2013, while the opponents of PML-N reduced it to Rs 60 billion, stated Governor Punjab. He maintained that PML-N distributed laptops amongst students to facilitate them in acquiring modern education. Similarly, health facilities and road infrastructure were also improved during the regime of PML N.

He called upon the youth to have a meaningful goal for their endeavours in life and to always think positively. The Punjab governor stated that a country could not make progress without investing in education. He expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the university. He also appreciated the remarkable achievements made by the faculty and students of Women University Multan. He advised the students to embrace themselves with qualities of honesty, integrity, faith, hard work and good character which play a key role in achieving progress and development in every field of life.

There is no shortcut to success," emphasized Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.

Kalsoom Pracha during her address at the 6th Convocation. She conveyed that students require the best institutions to secure their future. By harnessing its capabilities, Women University Multan has evolved into a hub for scientific, technical, business, and humanities education, preparing students for future challenges.

In her presentation, Prof Dr. Kalsoom Pracha provided a succinct University progress report, highlighting key features of research and development. She underscored the university's commitment to cultivating fresh knowledge and promoting excellence in research from its inception. This commitment has garnered numerous honours, including being declared the best university for women in Pakistan by Times Higher Education.

Prof Dr. Kalsoom Pracha shared the university's global impact, revealing its third position among women's universities worldwide in the United Nations' Impact ranking for participating in the 17 SDG targets. The university has also been recognized as the best-supported institution among all female universities for its dedication to environmental protection, marked by the approval of its constitution and statute in 2021.

Celebrating a significant milestone, Prof Dr. Kalsoom Pracha credited the relentless day and night efforts of the faculty and researchers for making Women University Multan one of the best research-based institution. She proudly mentioned that 11 research journals from the university have been recognized in the Y category.

Highlighting external support, Prof Dr. Kalsoom Pracha acknowledged HEC Pakistan's funding of 21 projects under NRPU and SRGP, along with Women University Multan's funding of 38 projects, including one international initiative. Of the 60 projects, an impressive 58 have been completed, with two currently in progress.

In the convocation, the Punjab governor conferred degrees to1663 female students including 55 gold medalists 26 PhD scholars.