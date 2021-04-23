Quetta attack a plot against CPEC: Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Condemning Quetta terrorist attack, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that enemies of Pakistan have been hatching conspiracies to disrupt progress and prosperity in the country through terrorist attacks.

Talking to Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is guarantor of economic prosperity in the country but the anti-state elements are bent upon disrupting country's march to progress.

"The anti-peace elements including India are unable to digest successful CPEC projects but we will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs", he said, adding that all institutions, political and religious parties, and 220 million Pakistanis are on the same page in the war on terror.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said there is no doubt that India is the biggest facilitator of terrorism in Pakistan, adding that the nation is resolute to defeat enemies of the state.

Sarwar said the Quetta terrorist attack is condemnable and the government shares the grief of the bereaved families. He said, "Pakistan has made a lot of sacrifices for peace and the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain."He said the terrorists and their facilitators will be completely wiped out from Pakistan and the country will continue to be the cradle of peace.

The Governor Punjab said CPEC is the guarantor of the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the government will ensure timely completion of all CPEC projects.