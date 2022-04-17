Quran Khwani for Balquis Edhi held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Quran Khwani for Balquis Edhi, wife of prominent social leader and founder of Edhi Foundation Abdul Sattar Edhi, was held at Edhi Zonal Office here on Sunday.

Personalities of different walks of life and a large number of Edhi volunteers and others attended the ceremony. Participants recited Quran and Fateha for the deceased. At the end, special 'dua' was also offered.