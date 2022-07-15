Qureshi says, PTI want peaceful elections, seeks effective ECP role to ensure transparency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday pledged to honour the election code of conduct and expressed party's desire for peaceful bye-elections and effective role of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the process is conducted in free, fair and transparent manner.

While addressing a press conference here, Qureshi thanked former Federal minister Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi and Pakistan Sunni Tehrik leader Shadab Raza, who were seated besides him, for their support to PTI candidate.

Qureshi said, today was the last day of election campaigning and thanked all the party workers including women for their active participation. He said that half of election activity was over and rest of the half would be completed on polling day when people would give their verdict through votes.

He said that all candidates campaigned to convince people and now it was up to the voters to decide their fate.

He said, the party has reported to the ECP all the violations of the code of conduct and added that rectifying voters list was the responsibility of the ECP.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there was dire need to ensure that the elections are held in free, fair and transparent manner and added that this tradition should be promoted and strengthened for the cause of democracy.

Hamid Saeed Kazmi and Shadab Raza Naqshbandi also spoke on the occasion and promised support to PTI candidate.