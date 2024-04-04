Open Menu

Radio Pakistan's Magazine Aahang Becomes Part Of Federal Govt's Combined Media List

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Radio Pakistan's magazine Aahang becomes part of Federal Govt's combined media list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Radio Pakistan's monthly magazine Aahang has achieved another milestone by becoming part of the Federal Government's combined media list.

It will enable the Aahang to publish all types of government advertisements, and media campaigns at a government-approved rate, according to a press release.

It is pertinent to mention that Aahang has a long history of continued publication since 1948.

The magazine is known as an ambassador of Radio Pakistan and a leading publication carrying stories on various social issues, and national and international affairs.

Aahang also publishes interviews, features, short stories, essays, and poetry to support and commend various genres of literature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

2 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

3 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

3 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

15 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

15 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

16 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

16 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

16 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan