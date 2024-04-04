Radio Pakistan's Magazine Aahang Becomes Part Of Federal Govt's Combined Media List
April 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Radio Pakistan's monthly magazine Aahang has achieved another milestone by becoming part of the Federal Government's combined media list.
It will enable the Aahang to publish all types of government advertisements, and media campaigns at a government-approved rate, according to a press release.
It is pertinent to mention that Aahang has a long history of continued publication since 1948.
The magazine is known as an ambassador of Radio Pakistan and a leading publication carrying stories on various social issues, and national and international affairs.
Aahang also publishes interviews, features, short stories, essays, and poetry to support and commend various genres of literature.
