UrduPoint.com

Railways To Hand Over Residential Colonies To DISCOs, K-Electric To Minimize Line Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Railways to hand over residential colonies to DISCOs, K-Electric to minimize line losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has planned to hand over its residential colonies to Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and Karachi-Electric for direct billing to minimize impact of difference of tariff and line losses on electricity bills.

"It is estimated that total amount of Rs.1800 million annually will be saved by the Pakistan Railways after completion of the project," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

As of now, he said that total 8856 residences out of 26874 have been shifted on direct billing by DISCOs.

He said that a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project of solarization of 181 stations was also under process. It was estimated that total amount of Rs.395million annually would be saved after completion of project.

A part from 181 stations, he said that Pakistan Railways has planned to shift its whole infrastructure on solar power. In this regard, an Un-Solicited Proposal (USP) was under consideration for solarization of Railways infrastructure.

The official said that it was estimated that the total amount of Rs.

1000 million annually would be saved after approval and execution of USP.

He said that Pakistan Railways was trying its utmost to improve the punctuality of the trains and every train was being monitored and every detention of train was reviewed and rectified.

To facilitate passengers, the official said that a mobile application-Pakrail live has also been launched for real time tracking of the trains.

Due to close monitoring of trains at Divisional, Headquarters and Ministry level, the punctuality of trains has improved from 63 percent in financial year 2019-20 to over 80 percent in financial Year 2020-21, he added.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways resumed Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Cargo Train in December 2021 after nine years. The project of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Cargo Train was of supreme importance not only for Railways but for Pakistan also as it would maximize the economic efficiency through regional connectivity, he added.

"The train will play a pivotal role in enhancing trade relations among Iran-Pakistan and Turkey and develop long needed good will also," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Mobile Turkey December From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

17 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

18 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.