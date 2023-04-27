UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast In Karachi: KMC Sets Up Rain Emergency Cell At KMC Sports Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Rain forecast in Karachi: KMC sets up Rain Emergency cell at KMC Sports Complex

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has set up a Rain Emergency Cell at KMC Sports Complex in view of the forecast of expected rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has set up a Rain Emergency Cell at KMC sports Complex in view of the forecast of expected rains.

Senior Director Municipal Services will lead the Cell to work in collaboration with all relevant departments, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

The Administrator Karachi has directed the heads of Engineering, Parks and Horticulture, Municipal Services, Medical and Health Services, Land, Anti-Encroachment, Fire Brigade and City Warden departments to send the relevant staffers to Rain Emergency Cell immediately.

The Administrator Karachi said that according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department a rain generating weather system has entered the country and rain is predicted from April 28, so necessary precautionary measures are being taken to deal with any untoward incident.

All the concerned departments of KMC should make all the preparations on emergency basis and keep a complete watch on the situation during the rains, the leaves of the officers and other concerned staffers serving during the rain emergency has been cancelled.

The head of the departments should ensure full implementation of the directives given in this connection.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Fire Sports Lead April All From Rains

Recent Stories

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96 ..

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96% increase in operating profit ..

9 minutes ago
 Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working o ..

Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working on Restructuring Plan

6 minutes ago
 World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

14 minutes ago
 Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul ..

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police v ..

13 minutes ago
 First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment B ..

First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment Being Installed - Russia's Rosa ..

13 minutes ago
 Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Ka ..

Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.