Rain forecast in Karachi: KMC sets up Rain Emergency cell at KMC Sports Complex

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has set up a Rain Emergency Cell at KMC sports Complex in view of the forecast of expected rains.

Senior Director Municipal Services will lead the Cell to work in collaboration with all relevant departments, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

The Administrator Karachi has directed the heads of Engineering, Parks and Horticulture, Municipal Services, Medical and Health Services, Land, Anti-Encroachment, Fire Brigade and City Warden departments to send the relevant staffers to Rain Emergency Cell immediately.

The Administrator Karachi said that according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department a rain generating weather system has entered the country and rain is predicted from April 28, so necessary precautionary measures are being taken to deal with any untoward incident.

All the concerned departments of KMC should make all the preparations on emergency basis and keep a complete watch on the situation during the rains, the leaves of the officers and other concerned staffers serving during the rain emergency has been cancelled.

The head of the departments should ensure full implementation of the directives given in this connection.