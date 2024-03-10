Open Menu

Raisen Bridge Named After Capt. Faheem Abbas Shaheed Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) To pay homage and rich tribute to the bravery of Captain Faheem Abbas Shaheed, General Officer Commandant Major General (GOC) Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Sunday changed the name of Raisan Bridge to Captain Faheem Abbas Shaheed Bridge.

It was a touching moment when Captain Faheem Abbas (Shaheed) 's father, brothers, daughters and relatives, gathered to strengthen the collective support for the nation. In addition, local leaders and people from different walks of life participated.

Elders of the area have said that the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army are not hidden from anyone, they always played the role of frontline soldiers for the protection of the dear motherland. Finally, Major General GOC Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti inaugurated and changed the name of Raisan Bridge to the name of Captain Faheem Abbas Shaheed.

