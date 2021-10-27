Rallies held to observe Black Day in Balochistan

Black Day was observed in respective districts of Balochistan against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Wednesday

Quetta, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Black Day was observed in respective districts of Balochistan against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Rallies were taken out to mark Black Day in supervision of respective deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners including Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Dalbandin, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Harani, Kohlu, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob and other districts for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

In Quetta as in the rest of the country, a rally was organized from Governor House Quetta under the leadership of Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and condemn the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces.

A large number of officers, students and citizens of district departments participated in the walk. The participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and held placards and banners against the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces.

Addressing to the participants of the rally, Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch said that October 27 was a dark day in the historical context of the Muslims of the subcontinent. The people of Kashmir have been striving for freedom from this oppression and barbarism for 74 years, he said saying today we expressed our solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and strongly condemn the illegal occupation by the Indian forces.

Commissioner Quetta Division further said the Balochistan government and people are determined to show the real face of India to the United Nations and the international community on the persistent violation of the UN resolution, human rights violations and the right of self-determination of the brothers and sisters of Occupied Kashmir.

He said we stand with the Kashmiri people till achievement of Kashmir freedom and would expose brutal face of India at every forum.

At the end of the walk, special prayers were also offered for the security of the country and the nation and for the independence of Kashmir.

A rally was taken out under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Asghar Shehbaz from DC Office in Dhadar area of Kachhi district.

A large number of people including officials, students and other citizen participated the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai took out a rally from his office to mark Black Day and to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards and Kashmiri flags while chanting slogans against Indian Army while marching through various streets of the provincial capital.

"People of Kashmir have been resisting the Indian occupation for the last 70 years while the timid Indian forces have killed hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children.

Despite the hostilities, the courage of the Kashmiri people did not waver," said DC Kachhi Asghar Shebaz during addressing the participant of the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai said that people of Balochistan was observing the Black Day to unveil the vicious face of Indian Government in front of World.