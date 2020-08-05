Rally held to observe Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Town-II administration took out a rally on Wednesday against the Indian move to illegally and unilaterally abrogate the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Indian forces' atrocities against Kashmir people in connection with Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal.

The rally which was started from Town-II office to Governor House was led by Town Officer Infrastructure Numan Tariq and participated by a large number of people from all walks of life.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities of Indian forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said that entire Pakistani nation strongly condemned Indian forces terrorism it had unleashed against innocent Kashmiri brothers.

They said that the Modi government could not suppress voice of Kashmiri people for freedom through nasty acts of atrocities and brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that every Pakistan citizen was standing by Kashmiri brothers who had been bravely waging their freedom struggle. They said that the day was not far when their struggle bore fruit.