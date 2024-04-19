RCB takes action against selling expired food items

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), branch has seized expired food items being sold in the private mart here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), branch has seized expired food items being sold in the private mart here on Friday.

A mega drive has been launched to protect the citizen from using substandard items and for this, RCB started checking and monitoring the food sellers in different areas.

According to spokesman of RCB Saqib Rasheed, Food branch was engaged in examining the products under the special instructions. The spokesman said that Food Cell Team checked the products in a private mart located in Cantt area and found expired cooking oil there which was destroyed later on.

He said that food branch had also seized various items. The food cell team during checking has found that expiry date was not mentioned on some items.

CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi said that expired and substandard food items would not be allowed for sale.

The CEO urged the citizens to check expiry dates mentioned on most of the items before buying from the shops.