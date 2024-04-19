Reconciliation In Politics Is The Need Of The Hour: Irfan Siddiqui
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Friday that the PML-N and PPP, with the passage of time, have come to understand the importance of political cooperation and unity for the advancement of the nation
Talking to a private news channel, he said that, democracy was strengthened through the charter of democracy, the effects of which were seen in the form of a better and stable economy.
Today's opposition is oblivious to the importance of reconciliation in democratic politics, he added.
