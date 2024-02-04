Record development projects completed in shortest period: CM Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said the provincial government completed record development projects in a short span of time, despite limited resources, to facilitate masses.

Talking to the media after inaugurating upgraded Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and Surgical Emergency Ward at Allied Hospital-I here on Sunday night, he said that Allied Hospital-I, Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital were revamped and inaugurated to provide quality treatment facilities to the masses.

He said that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan project was initiated in 2014 but did not complete. The caretaker government undertook the project and completed it within shortest period. Similarly, Safe City Project was completed within 45 days, he added.

He said that Ring Road of Faisalabad was abandoned for the last many years. Now my government completed it on war-footing in addition to other roads projects. Today, I also inaugurated Sammundri-Gojra Road, a road from Chiniot Road to Sahianwala Interchange and 2-3 roads in Jhang. A most modern public park was also start at the site of old Vegetable Market which would be completed within next one week, he added.

He said that 6th Business Facilitation Center (BFC) was also inaugurated in Faisalabad today. This center was completed in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and it would facilitate the business community with NOCs of 124 types within 14 days under one roof without wasting their times by running from pillar to post in different government departments.

Responding to a question, he said that Safe City Project was a special gift of the caretaker government to Faisalabad. There were 475 polling stations were declared sensitive in Faisalabad where CCTV cameras would be installed and the same would be linked with safe city later on.

He said that up-gradation of Allied Hospital-1 was still ongoing. Its 180,000 square feet area was upgraded within a short span of 80 days while remaining 120,000 square feet would also be upgraded soon.

He said that we have tried our best to do maximum within the available resources. We have computerized the distribution of medicines and the next government may increase the budget for free medicines.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry SM Tanveer, IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.