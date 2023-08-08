Open Menu

Regional Director Ombudsman Visits PMCH ,collect Information Regarding Health Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari visited the injured victims of Hazara train tragedy at Peoples Medical University Hospital and collected information regarding health facilities being extended to them.

Regional Director expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragedy. He instructed hospital administration to provide all possible health facilities to the train victims. On the occasion Chairman ICU Prof Dr Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli and Neuro-surgeon Prof Dr Shams Raza Brohi briefed Regional Director regarding health facilities being provided to injured passengers.

