Regional peace, stability hinge upon resolving Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions: NA speaker, dep speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani on Saturday said the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani on Saturday said the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for peace and stability in the region.

Expressing these views in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day which is marked on February 5 every year, they said the use of force against unarmed Kashmiris could neither crush their independence movement nor could change the principled position of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the speaker said the oppression and cruelty of the Indian government against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had already compromised the peace of the world and the region at stake.

He said the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A of the constitution of India had deprived the Kashmiri people of their identity and freedom which was a stark violation of the promises made to Kashmiris internationally.

He said the repeal of the above article was a reflection of the oppressive policies of the Indian government.

Highlighting Pakistan's support and principled stance for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence, the speaker said the Pakistani government and people would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination at every forum.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan was committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as it had always emphasized to resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and to stop the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

He reiterated Parliamentary support on every international and regional fora for Kashmir issue.

He said the tyrannical occupation of Kashmir by India was against the moral values of modern society and the basic right of the people to self-determination.

The speaker urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop using force.

He expressed the hope that the sun of independence would soon rise in occupied Kashmir and the people there would be able to live in a peaceful and free environment.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani said Pakistan would continue to fully support the self-determination of the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley and would raise its voice for it on every forum.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan was fully committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and had passed several resolutions against the atrocities of the Indian Armed Forces in Occupied Kashmir and for the right of self-determination of the people of Occupied Valley in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He said the aggressive occupation of Kashmir was a denial of modern principles of the state and the fundamental right of the people to self-determination.