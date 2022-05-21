UrduPoint.com

Registration For 2nd National Amateur Short Film Festival Opened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Registration for 2nd National Amateur Short Film Festival opened

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced that the youngsters aspiring to be filmmaker could register themselves online for the 2nd National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022 by May 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced that the youngsters aspiring to be filmmaker could register themselves online for the 2nd National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) 2022 by May 30.

"From oceans to mountains" was the theme of the NASFF 2022 jointly organized by the Information Ministry and Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the officials in ministry.

According to the them, the festival's registration was opened for the entire youth especially those who were studying Media Studies in the universities. Registered aspirants were bound to submit their short film and documentary projects by June 30.

The officials said the young people interested in making films and documentaries could register themselves at www.moib.gov.pk/nasff or www.ispr.gov.pk/nasff. They could also download registration forms and submit the filled in forms either at nasff22@ispr.gov.pk or nasff22@moib.gov.pk.

They said the NASFF 2022 was organized on receiving overwhelming response from the aspiring filmmakers who participated in the last year's amateur film festival enthusiastically.

The prime objective of organizing the NASFF 2022 was to tap the talent and creativity of Pakistani youth who chose film and television production and mass media communication as their academic and professional careers, the officials said, adding it would be the best platform for such youth.

"From the turquoise waters of Arabian Sea to some of the highest summits on the planet, Pakistan's unique geography is an endowment not many countries can rival. There is a need to showcase the diverse landscape, rich culture and ancient heritage of the marvel, called Pakistan," the officials maintained while citing it a reason to choose 'From Oceans to Mountains' as a theme of the film festival.

They said scholarships for the world's renowned media institutions would be given to youngsters who would perform extraordinarily in the film festival.

There were eight categories of awards and prizes for the best performance in the NASFF 2022 including Best Undergraduate Film, Best mobile Film, Best Special Category Film, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Direction, Best Research and Youngest Film Maker, the officials added.

They said a help desk had also been set up at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the NASFF 2022. In case of any difficulty, the help desk and 051-9273537 could be contacted during office hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Mobile ISPR Young May June Media TV From Best

Recent Stories

Moscow Calls for Joint Work on Resolving Trade Iss ..

Moscow Calls for Joint Work on Resolving Trade Issues Within WTO to Solve Food C ..

10 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi launches yearly program in KP

Peshawar Zalmi launches yearly program in KP

10 minutes ago
 Coalition government to complete constitutional te ..

Coalition government to complete constitutional tenure: Rana Sanaullah

11 minutes ago
 Counting begins in Australia's nail-biter election ..

Counting begins in Australia's nail-biter election

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms Mazari's arrest as "kidnapping"

Imran Khan terms Mazari's arrest as "kidnapping"

36 minutes ago
 'Joyland' cast represents their film at Cannes fes ..

'Joyland' cast represents their film at Cannes festival

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.