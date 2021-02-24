UrduPoint.com
Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) Scholarship Program Prove To Be Milestone: Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) scholarship program prove to be milestone: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) Scholarship Programme would prove a milestone in the history and the scope of this scholarship would be extended to other professional degrees.

He expressed these views during a meeting with different scholars here at camp office of Human Rights.

The minister said that scholarship fund would be enhanced every year and students from public sector colleges and universities would benefit from this scholarship.

He said that Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) Chair would also be established in every university of district level along with the provision of PhD scholarships to highlight different aspects of the most blessed and revered personality and character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

On the occasion, scholars showed gratitude on the announcement of scholarship programme and hopedthat thousands of students would be benefited.

More Stories From Pakistan

