Relations Between Pakistan And Turkiye On Rise: CM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr Mehmet Pacaci, called on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to discuss issues of mutual interest and increase cooperation in various fields
PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, ”The people of Pakistan and Turkiye are bound to each other in the relationship of Islamic brotherhood.”
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkiye want to increase cooperation in commercial, economic and other fields. She added that increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye is the need of the hour.
The Chief Minister highlighted that there are vast investment opportunities in Punjab in housing, tourism, solar energy, health, education, vocational training and other sectors. She added a very favorable investment ecosystem and incentives are being provided for investment in Punjab.
Turkish investors should take advantage of these investment opportunities. "We will provide them all kinds of facilities in this regard, because we want to benefit from the experience and expertise of Turkiye’s rapid development,” she added.
Turkish ambassador said Pakistan and Turkiye have historical brotherly relations. Cooperation between the two countries is exemplary. He assured to increase cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields. He added that steps will be taken at a fast pace to further promote relations with Punjab. Potential agreements in this regard were also discussed in the meeting.
Turkish Commercial Counsellor Nurettin Demir, Ghazanfar Mahmood, Director of the Embassy Office, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
