Relief Operation Launched In Rain, Flood-hit Areas Of Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 12:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has launched relief and rescue operations in rain and flash flood affected areas of the district.

The current torrential rains triggered low-level flash floods in certain areas of the district, affecting a number of houses and standing crops.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the emergency service Rescue 1122 has devised a strategy to effectively deal with emergency situations in wake of incessant rains and flash floods in low lying areas of the district.

He said three disaster teams had been constituted and sent one team each to Kari Shamozai area of Prova Tehsil, Musazai Sharif road and adjoining areas at Daraban Tehsil and Kulachi Tehsil to carry out relief and rescue operation in Kot Atal Sharif and its adjoining areas.

He said the these teams had started de-watering process in their respective localities and were hectically engaged in the relief and rescue activities.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah and Assistant Commissioner Prova also visited the rain and flash flood-affected areas of Kari Shamozai and reviewed relief and rescue activities.

He said that rescue 1122 was fully prepared to protect lives and properties of people and its teams always remained alert to give prompt response in case of emergency.

