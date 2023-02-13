UrduPoint.com

Relief To People Being Ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister For Local Government And Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Monday that caretaker government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Monday that caretaker government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the people.

Having meetings with various delegations here in his office, he added the government ensured the supply of cheap flour and also increased its sale points.

"Besides improving basic facilities for people under the LGCD, I am monitoring the ongoing development works," he mentioned.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that proposed Task Management System in the LGCD would increase the efficiency of officers and improve good governance in the province. H said, "I will visit Bahawalpur this week to review performance of various departments there." The provincial minister said that a complaint cell was being established in the LGCD to redress the complaints of the citizens in an efficient manner on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Sale Bahawalpur Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

1 minute ago
 Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake t ..

Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 35,000

1 minute ago
 SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turk ..

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss ..

1 minute ago
 Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecr ..

Causes of Emergencies With Soyuz, Progress Spacecraft May Be Different - Roscosm ..

1 minute ago
 Federal govt to be approached for speedy release o ..

Federal govt to be approached for speedy release of funds for merged areas' proj ..

3 minutes ago
 Court seeks challan in case against Pakistan Tehre ..

Court seeks challan in case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Faw ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.