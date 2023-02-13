Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Monday that caretaker government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the people

Having meetings with various delegations here in his office, he added the government ensured the supply of cheap flour and also increased its sale points.

"Besides improving basic facilities for people under the LGCD, I am monitoring the ongoing development works," he mentioned.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that proposed Task Management System in the LGCD would increase the efficiency of officers and improve good governance in the province. H said, "I will visit Bahawalpur this week to review performance of various departments there." The provincial minister said that a complaint cell was being established in the LGCD to redress the complaints of the citizens in an efficient manner on a daily basis.