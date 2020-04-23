Renowned 'classical singer Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned classical singer Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan was remembered on his 52nd death anniversary on Thursday (today) and paid glowing tributes for his lifetime services.

Bare Ghulam Ali Khan was born in Kasur into a family with a great musical lineage.

He gave rise to the fusion of four traditional styles Patiala-Kasur, elements of Dhrupad, embellishments of Gwalior and the convolutions of Jaipur. He excelled at more light-hearted ragas such as Adana, Bhupali, Hameer, Jaijaiwanti and Jaunpuri, Electronic channels reported.

Renowned classical singer was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1962.

He died on April 23, 1968, in Bashir Bagh Palace in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness had left him partially paralyzed in the last few years of his life.