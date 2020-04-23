UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renowned 'classical Singer Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan Remembered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:30 PM

Renowned 'classical singer Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned classical singer Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan was remembered on his 52nd death anniversary on Thursday (today) and paid glowing tributes for his lifetime services.

Bare Ghulam Ali Khan was born in Kasur into a family with a great musical lineage.

He gave rise to the fusion of four traditional styles Patiala-Kasur, elements of Dhrupad, embellishments of Gwalior and the convolutions of Jaipur. He excelled at more light-hearted ragas such as Adana, Bhupali, Hameer, Jaijaiwanti and Jaunpuri, Electronic channels reported.

Renowned classical singer was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1962.

He died on April 23, 1968, in Bashir Bagh Palace in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness had left him partially paralyzed in the last few years of his life.

Related Topics

Died Gwalior Hyderabad Jaipur Kasur Adana Bagh Ghulam Ali April Family

Recent Stories

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

29 minutes ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

35 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

47 minutes ago

‘My fears allayed after Sheikh Mohamed’s inspi ..

47 minutes ago

MOCCAE boosts food import processing, testing serv ..

47 minutes ago

Ramazan moon sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.