Renowned Playwright Mirza Adeeb Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned playwright and short story writer Mirza Adeeb was observed on Thursday.
Born on April 4, 1914, his birth name was Dilawer Hussain Ali, but he came to be known in the literary world as Mirza Adeeb.
Mirza Adeeb wrote plays and short stories in urdu and Punjabi language which won him six prizes and awards from the Pakistan Writers' Guild.
He was given the Presidential Award for playwright in 1969, the Pride of Performance Award for literature in 1981 and his play, Pas-e Pardah won him the Adamji Adabi Eward.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 Govt deptt owes Rs 7.436mln of PESCO16 minutes ago
-
RUDA, PCBDA collaborate with eight Chinese companies11 hours ago
-
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers12 hours ago
-
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report12 hours ago
-
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case12 hours ago
-
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs12 hours ago
-
Ashrafi holds grand Iftar reception to strengthen diplomatic relations12 hours ago
-
Police arrests street criminal, recover marijuana, stolen motorcycle12 hours ago
-
Appropriate measures in place for PTI founder's security, LHC told12 hours ago
-
PR CEO grants forgiveness for minor mistakes of employees12 hours ago
-
Education ministry refutes misinformation regarding funding of HEC12 hours ago
-
Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million14 hours ago