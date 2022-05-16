Rescue 1122 conducts awareness campaign against heat wave

Rescue 1122 Lower Dir on Monday arranged a campaign to aware people about preventive measures needed to be adopted against ongoing heat wave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Lower Dir on Monday arranged a campaign to aware people about preventive measures needed to be adopted against ongoing heat wave.

District Emergency Officer, Abrar Ali informed the people about steps that can prevent them from collapsing in ongoing heat wave.

Rescue staff distributed pamphlets and installed informative banners near bus stations, hospitals and different public places for public awareness.

Rescue authorities have also directed staff to keep ice bags, water cooler and bottles and medicines to treat heat wave affected people. They said that rescue stations would remain open round the clock to deal any emergency.