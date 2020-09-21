UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Respect For Each Other's Belief Essential For Achieving World Peace: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:36 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said on Monday that respect for each other's beliefs, ideologies and customs is essential for lasting peace in the world as growing incidence of Islamophobia is extremely dangerous for world peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said on Monday that respect for each other's beliefs, ideologies and customs is essential for lasting peace in the world as growing incidence of Islamophobia is extremely dangerous for world peace.

Pakistan has always called for dialogue and peaceful means to resolve world issues and its role for lasting peace in Afghanistan was being appreciated across the globe.

In a statement issued here regarding 'International Day of Peace' the minister said World peace is in grave danger due to Palestine and Kashmir issues and it was high time for the World to act now before it is too late.

India was piling stocks of war weapons to fulfill its Hindutva extremist agenda and it had refused to grant Kashmiris right to self-determination despite United Nations (UN) resolutions on Kashmir issue that could lead to a major tragedy in the region.

Imran Khan's UN speech was an example of peace efforts in the world, Gandapur said while urging the international community to show respect for International laws to protect itself from World War III.

